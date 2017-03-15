Are Texas schools and students making the grade? (video)
Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby weighs testing and accountability standards with Richard Carranza, superintendent of the Houston Independent School District; Courtney L. Boswell, executive director of Texas Aspires; Louis Malfaro, president of Texas American Federation of Teachers; and Theresa Trevino, president of the board for Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessment, at the Tribune's March public education symposium.
Hide all comments Show 1 comment
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.