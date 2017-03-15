Seattle families weigh in on efficacy of "nudge letters"
A school district in Washington has started to send letters to families of chronically absent students to improve attendance.
A school district in Washington has started to send out "nudge letters" to families of chronically absent students to improve attendance. Critics of the measure said it could make already abusive home situations worse. (The Seattle Times)
