Santa Fe tax on sugary drinks could fund pre-K
Citizens will vote on whether to impose a tax on distributors of sweetened beverages to fund a new pre-K initiative.
Citizens of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will vote on whether the government should impose a tax on distributors of sweetened beverages to fund a new pre-K initiative for the city's schoolchildren. The projected $7.7 million infusion into the education pipeline could help the city solve its problems of low student achievement. (The Huffington Post)
