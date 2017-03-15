Citizens of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will vote on whether the government should impose a tax on distributors of sweetened beverages to fund a new pre-K initiative for the city's schoolchildren. The projected $7.7 million infusion into the education pipeline could help the city solve its problems of low student achievement. (The Huffington Post)

