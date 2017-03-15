On this week's TribCast, Evan talks to Alexa, Ross and Patrick about Jessica Farrar’s proposed fine for mastrubators, the Senate’s passage of the so-called bathroom bill, last week’s court ruling on redistricting and the congressional car trip social media can’t get enough of. 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes
Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.