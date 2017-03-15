Masturbation fine, bathroom bill, Beto and Will's road trip (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Evan talks to Alexa, Ross and Patrick about Jessica Farrar’s proposed fine for mastrubators, the Senate’s passage of the so-called bathroom bill, last week’s court ruling on redistricting and the congressional car trip social media can’t get enough of.
