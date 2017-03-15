Some Kansas lawmakers may be considering a 2 percent cut to the state’s education budget, despite a recent state Supreme Court ruling that ordered government leadership to rectify funding shortfalls for the state's public schools. One superintendent noted his district would have to dip into money allocated for maintenance and equipment to pay teachers if lawmakers reduced funding. (The Topeka Capital-Journal)

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.