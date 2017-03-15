Kansas struggles with school funding shortfall
Some Kansas lawmakers may be considering a 2 percent cut to the state’s education budget, despite a recent state Supreme Court ruling that ordered government leadership to rectify funding shortfalls for the state's public schools. One superintendent noted his district would have to dip into money allocated for maintenance and equipment to pay teachers if lawmakers reduced funding. (The Topeka Capital-Journal)
