Juvenile jail school transformed by new teachers
Activist teachers in New Orleans have improved academic outcomes for students at the state's juvenile detention center.
A group of activist teachers in New Orleans have significantly improved outcomes for students at a school, which is part of the state's juvenile detention center. Two-thirds of these students are passing standardized tests and many are considering their options for college. (The Hechinger Report)
