Last month, the U.S. House overturned several guidelines included in former President Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which once won bipartisan support. After the Senate passed a similar resolution, the president indicated his support for the change. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos may now have more discretion in how states implement the accountability measures that remain in place. (The New York Times)

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.