Texas A&M law school cracks U.S. News' top 100 list
Texas A&M University's law school came in at 92 — its first time in the top 100 since A&M took over the school in 2013. The University of Texas at Austin's law school remains the highest-ranked in the state.
Less than four years after it took over a small private school in Fort Worth, Texas A&M University is now one of the top 100 law schools in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The Texas A&M University School of Law, which was formerly associated with Texas Wesleyan University, climbed to 92 in the 2018 graduate school rankings. That's up from 111 last year. The school wasn't even ranked in 2014.
The distinction of being in the top 100 is somewhat arbitrary, but undoubtedly important to how the school is perceived. Texas now has five schools in the top 100. The University of Texas at Austin is considered the best, with a ranking of 14.
Check out other notable rankings below:
Law school:
14. UT-Austin
46: Southern Methodist University
51: Baylor University
54. University of Houston
92. A&M
Business:
17. UT-Austin (Also ranked No. 1 specifically in accounting.)
29. Rice University
38 (tie). A&M
38 (tie). University of Texas at Dallas
52. SMU
65. Baylor
Education:
11. UT-Austin
38. A&M
89. Baylor
93. UH
Engineering:
9. UT-Austin
11. A&M
29. Rice
63. UT-Dallas
73. UH
73. University of Texas at Arlington
94. Texas Tech University
Disclosure: Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin, Southern Methodist University, Baylor University, the University of Houston, Rice University, the University of Texas at Dallas, the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Tech University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.
