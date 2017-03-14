Less than four years after it took over a small private school in Fort Worth, Texas A&M University is now one of the top 100 law schools in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The Texas A&M University School of Law, which was formerly associated with Texas Wesleyan University, climbed to 92 in the 2018 graduate school rankings. That's up from 111 last year. The school wasn't even ranked in 2014.

The distinction of being in the top 100 is somewhat arbitrary, but undoubtedly important to how the school is perceived. Texas now has five schools in the top 100. The University of Texas at Austin is considered the best, with a ranking of 14.

Check out other notable rankings below:

Law school:

14. UT-Austin

46: Southern Methodist University

51: Baylor University

54. University of Houston

92. A&M

Business:

17. UT-Austin (Also ranked No. 1 specifically in accounting.)

29. Rice University

38 (tie). A&M

38 (tie). University of Texas at Dallas

52. SMU

65. Baylor

Education:

11. UT-Austin

38. A&M

89. Baylor

93. UH

Engineering:

9. UT-Austin

11. A&M

29. Rice

63. UT-Dallas

73. UH

73. University of Texas at Arlington

94. Texas Tech University

Disclosure: Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin, Southern Methodist University, Baylor University, the University of Houston, Rice University, the University of Texas at Dallas, the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Tech University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.