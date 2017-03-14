Should the Texas Legislature pass a school choice program? (video)
Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby interviews state Rep. Harold Dutton; Mike Feinberg, co-founder of KIPP Public Schools; Charles Foster Johnson, executive director of Pastors for Texas Children; and Randan Steinhauser, policy specialist for Texans for Education Opportunity, at the Tribune's March public education symposium.
