Teachers and administrators are responding to the demographic changes in the district — and the academic challenges and community issues that have come with those changes.

See the full story at KERA News.

Read Texas Tribune education coverage here:

  • Public charters fight uphill battle for facilities funding.

    The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

  • Use our Texas public schools database to learn more about the state's districts and schools.

Download audio file

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.