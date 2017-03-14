As diverse students fill Frisco schools, learning gaps are a challenge (audio)
As the city of Frisco has morphed from small town to boom town, its schools have transformed, too. These days, the majority of Frisco students are non-white.
Teachers and administrators are responding to the demographic changes in the district — and the academic challenges and community issues that have come with those changes.
See the full story at KERA News.
Read Texas Tribune education coverage here:
-
Public charters fight uphill battle for facilities funding.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
-
Use our Texas public schools database to learn more about the state's districts and schools.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.