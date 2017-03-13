House and Senate education chairs weigh in on vouchers, school finance (video)
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith interviews state Rep. Dan Huberty and state Sen. Larry Taylor — their chambers' respective education chairman — on the 85th Texas Legislature's approach to public ed. This conversation was part of the Tribune's March symposium on public education.
