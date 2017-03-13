The Bookshelf: March 14, 2017
In this week's Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights How Autism is Reshaping Special Education.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
HOW AUTISM IS RESHAPING SPECIAL EDUCATION: The Unbundling of IDEA
by Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin
A snapshot of the state of special education, 50 years after the launch of what became the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Claypool and McLaughlin here provide an accessible crash course on the history of special ed. In the main, they leave the talking to a range of national experts that they’ve interviewed, but they bolster their arguments with verifiable, current data from government agencies and anecdotal testimony about families’ experiences within the system... The book’s recommendations for reform—such as a rethinking of definitions of “normal”—aren’t groundbreaking. However, the book finishes optimistically, and overall, it should motivate all parents of children with special needs.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.