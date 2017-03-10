Lawmakers hear hours of testimony on bathroom bill (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: Who can use what bathroom dominated the talk at the Texas Capitol this week. Lawmakers also heard testimony on a House bill that would change how hospitals dispose of fetal remains. And Ted Cruz says House Republicans’ replacement for Obamacare won’t pass the Senate chamber without significant changes.
Hide all comments Show 1 comment
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.