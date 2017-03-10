In the Texas Political Roundup: Who can use what bathroom dominated the talk at the Texas Capitol this week. Lawmakers also heard testimony on a House bill that would change how hospitals dispose of fetal remains. And Ted Cruz says House Republicans’ replacement for Obamacare won’t pass the Senate chamber without significant changes.

