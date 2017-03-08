Watch a Texas House panel hear a bill requiring burial of fetal remains
The Texas House Committee on State Affairs is expected to weigh a bill on Wednesday that would require the burial or cremation of fetal remains.
The Texas House Committee on State Affairs is expected to weigh a bill on Wednesday that would require the burial or cremation of fetal remain. A similar rule was blocked by a federal court in January.
House Bill 201 by state Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, would require health providers to bury or cremate the remains of aborted fetuses and create penalties for providers who do not follow this procedure.
The committee hearing is set to begin shortly after adjournment of the Texas House Wednesday morning. A livestream will become available on this page when lawmakers start meeting.
- Senate Health and Human Services Committee members heard emotional testimony from reproductive rights and anti-abortion advocates over Senate Bill 8, Senate Bill 415 and Senate Bill 258.
- U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks ruled Texas cannot require health providers to bury or cremate fetuses, delivering another blow to state leaders in the reproductive rights debate.
