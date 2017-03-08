On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the overnight "bathroom bill" hearing, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's tense relationship with the Texas House and a House plan to infuse Texas public schools with more cash. 

