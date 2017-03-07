Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Sunday, March 5

National Groundwater Awareness Week (March 5-11)

Wednesday, March 8

Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, Science Committee; San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos (9 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

Thursday, March 9

Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors meeting; Stephen F. Austin Building, 1700 N. Congress, Room 170, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, Board of Directors meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Friday, March 10

60th day of the 85th Texas Legislature — deadline for the unrestricted filing of bills and joint resolutions other than local bills, emergency appropriations and bills that have been declared an emergency by the Texas governor.

Monday, March 13

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Tuesday, March 14

Water Conservation Advisory Council, Board of Directors meeting; 1340 Airport Commerce Drive, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Edwards Aquifer Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 15

Lower Colorado River Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin (9 a.m.)

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (10 a.m.)

Texas House Natural Resources Committee, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E2.010 (10:30 a.m., or upon adjournment of the House)

San Antonio River Authority, Board of Directors meeting; 100 East Guenther St., San Antonio (2 p.m.)

Thursday, March 16

Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, stakeholder committee and implementing committee meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (9 a.m.)

Monday, March 20

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, regularly scheduled hearing; Texas Capitol, E1.012 (2 p.m., or upon adjournment of the Senate)

Items for the Texas Water Events calendar are collected and curated by Todd Votteler, Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Water Journal.

Trib+Water also brings you the latest hires, promotions and appointments of note in the water community:

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Clyde Siebman as Red River Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2023. He also reappointed Rick Tate as Pecos River Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire Jan. 23, 2023.

Somnath Chilukuri has been hired by Freese and Nichols Inc. as a senior project manager for the Southeast Texas Treatment, Transmission and Utilities Group. He will work out of Pearland.

Got any job or appointment announcements? Let us know. We'll publish as we receive them. Please send to jreynolds@texastribune.org.