California aquifers draining land's water storage capacity
A study says that overpumping of aquifers in California's San Joaquin Valley is causing subsidence, or soil compaction, resulting in the reduction of the land's capacity to hold water.
Overpumping aquifers in California's San Joaquin Valley is causing subsidence, or soil compaction, resulting in the reduction of the land's capacity to hold water, according to a recent study. The study shows California lost natural water storage capacity equal to that of a medium-sized reservoir during a drought from 2007 to 2010. (Circle of Blue)
