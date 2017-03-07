Overpumping aquifers in California's San Joaquin Valley is causing subsidence, or soil compaction, resulting in the reduction of the land's capacity to hold water, according to a recent study. The study shows California lost natural water storage capacity equal to that of a medium-sized reservoir during a drought from 2007 to 2010. (Circle of Blue)

