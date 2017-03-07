Panel discusses protecting watersheds at local level
Panelists at the recent Texas Water Symposium said science is crucial in assessing and solving problems.
Panelists at the recent Texas Water Symposium said with more than 40 percent of the nation's assessed waterways in trouble and more than half on the way to being impaired, science is crucial in assessing and solving problems. (Texas Public Radio)
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.