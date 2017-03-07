Meadows Center to relaunch wetlands guided tour
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is relaunching its guided Spring Lake wetlands tours.
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University is relaunching its guided Spring Lake wetlands tours. The tours, set to begin March 11, will feature an environmental interpreter to answer questions and discuss the importance of wetlands in providing water purification, flood protection and a habitat for diverse plants and animals. (San Marcos Corridor News)
