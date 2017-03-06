Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, subscribe here.

Tribune today

Analysis: A political fishing guide for the 2018 elections in Texas

A small group of Texas Republican officeholders in the Legislature and Congress have something new to worry about in the Donald Trump era: They won their November elections, but Hillary Clinton beat Trump in their districts.

Years after well explosion, Texas family still waiting for answers from agency

A North Texas family is still waiting for answers about whether nearby gas production caused their water well to explode and why the Railroad Commission seemed to miss early signs that something like this could happen in their community.

Health care sets tone for Texas congressman's contentious town hall

In a rare congressional town hall in North Texas, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, withstood two hours of booing from hundreds of angry constituents at a local high school. Few of his colleagues have hosted such forums lately.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tensions mount between Dan Patrick and the Texas House

Less than two months into the session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been hardly masking his irritation with a lower chamber that has shown little appetite for some of his priorities.

House proposal aims to limit increases in Texas property tax bills

House Ways and Means Chairman Dennis Bonnen filed the Texas House's property tax reform bill, a measure he said will help Texans keep local governments accountable in setting property tax rates.

UTSA President Ricardo Romo resigns after sexual harassment investigation

In a statement, Romo said that he had been made aware that the way he embraced women "made them uncomfortable and was inappropriate."

Texas House proposes using $1.4 billion from state savings account for health and human services

The proposal from state Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, would pay down bills coming due for several of the state's health and human services programs.

What you need to know

Three separate press conferences focusing on the so-called "bathroom bill" will take place at the Texas Capitol on Monday, the day before the legislation gets its first hearing before a committee. For updates, follow Texas Tribune reporters Alexa Ura and Patrick Svitek.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is bringing in outside reinforcements. At a 10:30 a.m. press conference, Patrick and bill author Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, will be joined by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who championed a similar bill in that state. Like our Facebook page and watch later for a livestream.

At a 10:30 a.m. press conference, Patrick and bill author Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, will be joined by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who championed a similar bill in that state. Like our Facebook page and watch later for a livestream. Visitors to the Capitol for Texas Trans Lobby Day will address the media on the north steps. That press conference, emphasizing protections for transgender Texans, is set to begin at 11 a.m.

That press conference, emphasizing protections for transgender Texans, is set to begin at 11 a.m. Later, at 1 p.m., business leaders will have their own press conference. The business community has pushed back against the bill, arguing it would hurt the Texas economy.

To get breaking news in your inbox, subscribe to Breaking News alerts: real-time email alerts on major Texas politics news.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Now, your take

In the latest UT/Texas Tribune poll, 39 percent of Texans said it’s important for the Legislature to pass a bathroom law, while 51 percent said it’s not important.

What we're reading

(Links below lead to outside websites; paywall content noted with $)

FBI director James Comey asked Justice Department to refute Trump's wiretapping claims, sources say, ABC News



California exports its poor to Texas, other states, while wealthier people move in, Sacramento Bee



Oil exports hit 1 million barrels, opening door for West Texas producers, The Midland Reporter-Telegram



Dallas Sen. Don Huffines says he sent apology letters to students he argued with in viral video, Dallas Morning News ($)



The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

GOP bill could dismantle one of nation's most robust school desegregation efforts, The Washington Post ($)

Travis DA makes deal to ensure criminal cases aren't derailed by ICE, Austin American-Statesman ($)

For your calendar

Bring your friends and join us for happy hour and conversation about the Texas Legislature at "On the Record" at the W Austin Records Room on Tuesday, March 7.

Photo of the day

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, speaks with constituents during a town hall meeting at Flower Mound Marcus High School on March 4. Photo by Cooper Neill. See more photos on our Instagram account.

The Brief is written and compiled by your morning news baristas, Bobby Blanchard and Cassi Pollock. If you have feedback or questions, please email thebrief@texastribune.org. We're a nonprofit newsroom, and count on readers like you to help power newsletters like this. Did you like what you read today? Show your appreciation by becoming a member or making a donation today.