Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Less than a month after he was placed on leave for an investigation into his conduct, University of Texas at San Antonio President Ricardo Romo has resigned and admitted to inappropriately hugging women.

"I have been made aware that the manner in which I embraced women made them uncomfortable and was inappropriate," he said.



"I deeply apologize for any conduct that offended anyone," he added.



UT System Executive Vice Chancellor Steve Leslie made the announcement in a short email to the campus community Friday.



In a statement, Chancellor Bill McRaven said, "I am grateful to President Ricardo Romo for the many accomplishments The University of Texas at San Antonio has achieved under his leadership. During his 18 years as president, he has put the University on a critical path toward Tier One status and changed the culture of education in San Antonio."



He added, "I know that Ricardo and Harriett look forward to continuing their special relationship with the San Antonio community. I wish him all the best."



Romo had been planning to retire in August after 18 years leading the school.

He said leaving immediately will "eliminate the possibility of any distraction or disruption of the great work going on at UTSA."

Romo said his initial plan upon retiring had been to work with UTSA's Institute of Texan Cultures. Now, that won't happen, he said. He'll instead continue to help plan San Antonio's upcoming Tricentennial Celebration.

"My love for UTSA is profound and there are no better students anywhere in America," he said. "I wish all Roadrunners the very best in their journeys as I continue to find new opportunities to serve my beloved San Antonio in the future."

A search for Romo's replacement was already underway, and school officials have said they hope to have a new president in place by Sept. 1. In the meantime, Pedro Reyes, special assistant to the chancellor and an education policy professor at UT-Austin, has been serving as interim president.