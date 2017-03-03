Join The Texas Tribune for our daylong symposium on public education in Texas, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The University of Houston – Downtown. We'll be exploring public education and the Legislature; school choice in the 85th session; assessment and accountability; and special education with elected officials, advocates and policy experts from across the state. Enter your email address above to watch the livestream or follow the conversation below and on Twitter with Tribune reporter Morgan Smith (@MorganSmith).
The Tribune's symposia are modeled on the celebrated Texas Tribune Festival. These one-day, one-topic events bring together experts to present and generate productive conversations on major issues of the day.
This event is presented by the Walton Family Foundation and supported by the Texas Association of School Business Officials, ETS, Educate Texas, Texas State Technical College, the Harris County Department of Education, Thompson & Horton LLP and Southwest Airlines, the official airline of Texas Tribune Events. This event is hosted by the University of Houston-Downtown and media support is provided by Houston Public Media and Houston Press. Foundation support is provided by the Hatton W. Sumners Foundation, the Meadows Foundation and the Burdine Johnson Foundation. Tribune events are also supported throughcontributions from our founding investors and members.
Disclosure: Though donors and corporate sponsorsunderwrite our events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.
