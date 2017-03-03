Legislature focuses on foster care fixes (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: State lawmakers advance different ways to fix foster care, a judge throws out the federal securities fraud charges against Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Texas Supreme Court hears arguments on whether certain same-sex spouses should be extended benefits.
