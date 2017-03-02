*Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is getting a Democratic challenger for re-election in 2018.

The Texas Democratic Party said Thursday that Mike Collier is stepping down as finance chairman to start a campaign for lieutenant governor.

"Dan Patrick has proven he is unworthy of leading this great state," party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement Thursday. "I am proud to see a courageous Texan like Mike Collier put his name forward to serve."

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In his own statement, Collier said he is "assembling a campaign team to run against Dan Patrick for Texas Lt. Governor." He added that he will make a formal announcement after touring the state and gauging support for his run.

"We need a Lt. Governor that brings Texans together, not an ideologue that chases headlines and drives us apart," Collier said.

Collier, an accountant from the Houston area, was the Democratic nominee for comptroller in 2014. He lost to Glenn Hegar by more than 20 points.

Collier faces a steep climb in his bid to unseat Patrick. The lieutenant governor has $13.6 million saved up for his re-election campaign.

Patrick's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.