Texas Senate lawmakers are expected to debate and vote on a bill Wednesday that would seek to overhaul Texas' child welfare system.

The package of bills comes as Texas lawmakers are feeling pressure to overhaul its foster care system following reports of abuse and neglect. Reforming the child welfare agency is one of four issues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has designated the issue an emergency items this session, a move that allows lawmakers to take up those issues sooner.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on the Mark Davis radio show Wednesday morning that the Texas Senate would vote later in the day on Senate Bill 11, the lead legislation in the Senate this session aimed at changing how the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cares for and reports on vulnerable children.

"We'll pass that bill today,” Patrick said during the interview.

