Texas House lawmakers are expected to debate and vote on legislation Wednesday that would seek to overhaul Texas' child welfare system. Proposed legislation would do everything from make the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services a standalone agency to moving the state toward working with more community groups to help foster care families.

The package of bills comes as Texas lawmakers are feeling pressure to overhaul its foster care system following reports of abuse and neglect. Reforming the child welfare agency is one of four issues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has designated emergency items this session, a move that allows lawmakers to take up those issues sooner.

Watch our livestream below, and follow our liveblog.