Utah senators declined to vote on a new bill to cap the amount of income tax awarded to higher education. Utah’s constitution requires income tax revenue to be spent on public education, and since 1996, that has included higher education. This shift in the budget has decreased money available for the state's K-12 students, which have the lowest per-student funding in the country. (The Salt Lake Tribune)
