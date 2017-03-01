Teachers in Texas report that some parents are too afraid to go to the grocery store, or drop off and pick up their children, for fear of immigration officials and deportation. According to the Center for Migration Studies in New York, an estimated 5.7 million U.S. citizen children live in homes with at least one undocumented parent or family member. (Huffington Post)
