On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Alexa about the debate over school choice in the Texas Legislature, the fight over same-sex marriage benefits before the Texas Supreme Court and surreptitious video recordings in the Texas House.  

 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes
Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.