A program in New York will mentor students of color in mathematics, a field that still suffers from a lack of diversity. Ten teachers, several of them with a Ph.D, will work with middle school students and focus on the kind of creative problem solving that mathematicians say lies at the heart of the discipline. (The New York Times)
