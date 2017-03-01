A program in New York will mentor students of color in mathematics, a field that still suffers from a lack of diversity. Ten teachers, several of them with a Ph.D, will work with middle school students and focus on the kind of creative problem solving that mathematicians say lies at the heart of the discipline. (The New York Times)

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.