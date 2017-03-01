Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has praised online-only schools, in spite of research that suggests they attract and harm the most vulnerable students. A new study from RAND Corporation and New York University found Ohio students with low test scores who enrolled in virtual schools fell further behind. (The Hechinger Report)

