Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has praised online-only schools, in spite of research that suggests they attract and harm the most vulnerable students. A new study from RAND Corporation and New York University found Ohio students with low test scores who enrolled in virtual schools fell further behind. (The Hechinger Report)
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.