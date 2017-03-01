Hillary Clinton is coming to Texas for one of her first political appearances since her devastating defeat in the presidential election last year.

Clinton is set to speak at a luncheon on April 7 in Houston for Annie's List, a group that works to elect Democratic women in Texas. Annie's List announced Clinton as a speaker Wednesday night.

The luncheon will honor Amber Mostyn, a top Democratic donor who has long been involved with Annie's List, and "distinguished guests working to turn Texas blue," according to an invitation. 

Clinton has kept a low profile since losing to Donald Trump on Nov. 8. She made her first public appearance since the election about a week later, when she spoke at a charity event in Washington, D.C.

