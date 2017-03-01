Hillary Clinton is coming to Texas for one of her first political appearances since her devastating defeat in the presidential election last year.
Clinton is set to speak at a luncheon on April 7 in Houston for Annie's List, a group that works to elect Democratic women in Texas. Annie's List announced Clinton as a speaker Wednesday night.
The luncheon will honor Amber Mostyn, a top Democratic donor who has long been involved with Annie's List, and "distinguished guests working to turn Texas blue," according to an invitation.
Clinton has kept a low profile since losing to Donald Trump on Nov. 8. She made her first public appearance since the election about a week later, when she spoke at a charity event in Washington, D.C.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.