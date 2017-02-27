Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

THE HEALTH OF NATIONS: Towards a World Without Contagious Disease

by Karen Bartlett

Will the world ever be rid of infectious disease? London-based journalist, filmmaker, and author Bartlett reviews attempts to conquer infections from the days of Edward Jenner and the advent of the germ theory of disease to current efforts to eradicate polio… The author begins with smallpox, explaining that the strategy leading to eradication called for “surveillance and containment." ... Bartlett makes it abundantly clear that research to reduce the impact of infectious disease is progressing but that politics, budgetary constraints, competing priorities, and ego clashes are serious impediments.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For the full review, visit kirkus.com.