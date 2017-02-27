Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Analysis: In bathroom bill, politics disguised as policy

As policy, the proposed regulations for transgender Texan's restroom choices have some gaping holes in it. The politics, however, are easy to understand.

Unlikely allies: some homeschoolers fighting to kill school choice bill

Rural conservatives and homeschoolers are joining forces with public education advocates against Senate Bill 3, which pushes private school choice. Their state senators are not all on the same page.

Thousands at Texas immigration rally told they're being heard in D.C.

Thousands of Texans gathered Saturday afternoon to protest President Trump’s refugee ban and border wall proposal, hearing from speakers like U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, that their efforts are making a difference.

O'Rourke on Cruz challenge in 2018: "I really want to do this"

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, is sailing toward a 2018 Senate campaign, an uphill battle that would pit the little-known congressman against one of the state's most prominent Republicans.

Texas proposal would keep cities from restricting short-term home rentals

Senate Bill 451 would prevent Texas cities from banning or restricting short-term home rentals. Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth are among the cities that have enacted such restrictions.

Bush daughter headlines Planned Parenthood fundraiser

Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will be the keynote speaker at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas' annual Fort Worth luncheon.

The Senate Committee on State Affairs is meeting at 9 this morning and will consider legislation to protect doctors from wrongful birth lawsuits. Follow Texas Tribune reporter Marissa Evans for updates.

The bill would prohibit parents from suing doctors after their baby is born with defects or developmental or intellectual disabilities. The bill has been earmarked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as a legislative priority this session.

The bill has been earmarked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as a legislative priority this session. Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, is dubbing his bill pro-life. "It is unacceptable that doctors can be penalized for embracing the sanctity of life," Creighton said in a press release upon the filing of SB 25. "Every child is precious and deserving of our protection."

"It is unacceptable that doctors can be penalized for embracing the sanctity of life," Creighton said in a press release upon the filing of SB 25. "Every child is precious and deserving of our protection." A broader battle over abortion is shaping up at the Capitol. Some Republicans want to require burial of fetal remains and the filing of fetal death certificates after abortion procedures, while some Democrats are backing legislation that would reverse the 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, spoke to thousands gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday for a rally against President Donald Trump's border wall and travel ban. Photo by Bob Daemmrich. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"When we turn our backs on refugees — in this present case, the Syrians who have suffered all the plagues of Job and more in the last few years — we commit an unpardonable act of inhumanity."

— Patricia Bernstein on the current state of immigration in the United States via TribTalk

— Patricia Bernstein on the current state of immigration in the United States via TribTalk