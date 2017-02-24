A 26-year-old Salvadoran woman, who has a brain tumor, is being held in a North Texas immigration detention center. Her attorneys are trying to get her out and get her the proper medical care.

  • A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans dismissed a case brought against the state over a provision of Texas law that prohibits "concealing, harboring, or shielding" undocumented immigrants.
  • Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Thursday left the tough talk on immigration in Austin while he held a historic press conference on one of the country's busiest international bridges to Mexico.
  • Texas counties are facing financial pressures on both sides of a highly politicized debate over their role in enforcing federal immigration laws. Just look at Dallas County.

