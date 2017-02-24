Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Analysis: On child protection, the money might be the hardest part

The safety net for Texas children has some big holes in it, and most lawmakers want that fixed. But it's going to cost money — a harder sell in a conservative Texas Legislature.

After rape scandal, Baylor's most powerful boosters fight over school's future

Some of Baylor University's biggest donors are waging a campaign against their alma mater's board of regents. But will it succeed?

Trump impact felt in legislative districts, new election data shows

Newly released data from the Texas Legislative Council shows 10 state House districts and one Senate district where Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton received more votes, despite those districts being represented by Republicans.

Appeals court dismisses case on immigrant harboring law

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans dismissed a case brought against the state over a provision of Texas law that prohibits "concealing, harboring, or shielding" undocumented immigrants.

In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance with Trump on border wall, immigration

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Thursday left the tough talk on immigration in Austin while he held a historic press conference on one of the country's busiest international bridges to Mexico.

CPAC gives Ted Cruz warm reception as he calls Democratic base "bat-crap crazy"

At the annual gathering of conservatives, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz inexplicably predicted there would be a new vacancy at the U.S. Supreme Court for President Trump to fill by the summer.

Texas attorney general on funding for sex-trafficking victims: "We'll take what we can get"

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said more should be done to help sex-trafficking victims and protect vulnerable children in Texas — but that it's not up to him to fund those efforts.

Texas House's chief budget writer: State shouldn't cut border security funding

The Texas’ House’s chief budget writer said that President Trump’s emergence in Washington shouldn’t give state lawmakers license to slice hefty appropriations for border security — at least not yet.

"I don’t want to cut off all migrant workers. It’s just not going to work for agriculture. It’s part of our workforce, and Donald Trump uses the same workforce in his businesses. He has groundskeepers and landscapers and custodians and maids in his hotels and cooks and dishwashers — a lot of those are migrant workers.”

— Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on his belief the current immigration system should be reworked to allow low-skilled labor to work in the U.S. legally

