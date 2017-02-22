The latest UT/TT poll, Trump's bathroom guidance, congressional town halls (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the details of the latest UT/TT poll, President Trump's plans to pull back federal transgender bathroom guidelines and the flap over congressional town hall meetings.
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the details of the latest UT/TT poll, President Trump's plans to pull back federal transgender bathroom guidelines and the flap over congressional town hall meetings.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.