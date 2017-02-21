Trib+Water brings you a listing of meetings, conferences and other events of note in the Texas water community:

Thursday, Feb. 23

Changing Face of Water Rights co-sponsored by the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Section and the Real Estate Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas; Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, San Antonio (Feb. 23-24)

Texas Water Development Board Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Ave., Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Region J (Plateau) Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; TBD, Del Rio (12 p.m.)

North Texas Municipal Water District, Work Session & Board Meeting; 501 E. Brown St., Wylie (4 p.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 27

Texas Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs, Initial Meeting; Texas Capitol, E1.012, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin (9 a.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 28

Region H Regional Water Planning Group Meeting; San Jacinto River Authority Headquarters, 1577 Dam Site Road, Conroe (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, March 1

Texas Water Conservation Association, Annual Convention; Sheraton Austin at the Capitol, 701 E. 11th St. (March 1-3)

21st Annual Texas Land Conservation Conference; Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Drive, Austin (March 1-3)

Trib+Water also brings you the latest hires, promotions and appointments of note in the water community:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Whitney Beckworth, Robert McFarlane, William “Will” Rodgers, Frank Steed, and Edward “Cary” Williams, III to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors. He also reappointed John Jenkins, Kevin Maxwell, and Manny Rachal for terms set to expire on March 15, 2021 and appointed Tori Lucas for a term set to expire on March 15, 2017.

