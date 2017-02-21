A lawsuit filed by the state of Texas about ownership of water bodies in the Rio Grande is heading to the Supreme Court. The suit alleges that New Mexico, which allows farmers in southern parts of the region to pump groundwater in the river's watershed, is taking water that should belong to Texas under terms of the 1938 Rio Grande Compact. The report from the Supreme Court allowing the case to proceed can be viewed here. (New Mexico Political Report)
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.