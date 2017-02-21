A lawsuit filed by the state of Texas about ownership of water bodies in the Rio Grande is heading to the Supreme Court. The suit alleges that New Mexico, which allows farmers in southern parts of the region to pump groundwater in the river's watershed, is taking water that should belong to Texas under terms of the 1938 Rio Grande Compact. The report from the Supreme Court allowing the case to proceed can be viewed here. (New Mexico Political Report)

