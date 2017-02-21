The Trinity River may be a core component of a vital new Dallas-Fort Worth corridor, called the Trinity District to connect the two cities. The corridor would be characterized by urban hubs around train stations, parks and trails and strong links by foot, bicycle, transit and automobile. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
