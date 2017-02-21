The increased pumping of underground reservoirs has exacerbated Mexico City’s water crisis, as it accelerates the collapse of clay lake beds on which the city is built. Some researchers predict there will be greater pressure for residents to migrate north to escape drought and floods in the future. (The New York Times)
