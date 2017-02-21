What: Texas Water 2017: A regional conference for water and wastewater system professionals. The agenda includes technical sessions presented by industry experts and a “Value of Water” program focusing on community outreach by utilities as well as an environmental event for volunteers to assist the City of Austin Watershed Protection staff in implementing the city's Invasive Species Management Plan.
Who: Co-chaired by Charlie Maddox, with the Water Science & Research Division at the Texas Section of the American Water Works Association, and Raj Bhattarai, member of the Water Environment Association of Texas.
When: April 10-13
Where: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Hide all comments Start the conversation
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.