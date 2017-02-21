What: Texas Water 2017: A regional conference for water and wastewater system professionals. The agenda includes technical sessions presented by industry experts and a “Value of Water” program focusing on community outreach by utilities as well as an environmental event for volunteers to assist the City of Austin Watershed Protection staff in implementing the city's Invasive Species Management Plan.

Who: Co-chaired by Charlie Maddox, with the Water Science & Research Division at the Texas Section of the American Water Works Association, and Raj Bhattarai, member of the Water Environment Association of Texas.

When: April 10-13

Where: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.