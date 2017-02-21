The damage sustained by California's Oroville Dam has led to concerns about deluges straining the state's network of dams, rivers, reservoirs, levees, and other waterways that aim to prevent flooding. Large parts of the region are expected to experience their wettest winter on record. (Los Angeles Times)

