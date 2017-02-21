Trib+Water is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of water studies. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

CLIMATE OF HOPE: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet

by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope

“Cities and nations thrive when leaders anticipate the future—and dream big,” writes former New York mayor and media magnate Bloomberg, who partners with former Sierra Club chairman Pope in alternating chapters. In a time when national leadership seems bent on denying the facts of climate change and failing to plan for the likely consequences of it, the authors propose that smaller-scale efforts are more likely to produce the desired results, efforts that “empower cities, regions, businesses, and citizens to accelerate the progress they are already making on their own.” … Pope notes that the future of climate change is not yet written, though sticking to a reasonable and salutary regime of energy consumption will “take decades to be felt.”

