MCKINNEY — Prosecutors pursuing securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought to show Thursday that his trial should be moved out of Collin County, where they believe his team has tainted the jury pool.

Presiding Judge George Gallagher did not immediately rule on the issue but said he would like to at least try to pick a jury in Collin County. He appeared to leave open the possibility of a venue change.

Paxton is accused of misleading investors in a company before his time as the state's top lawyer. A criminal trial is scheduled to begin May 1; he is fighting similar civil charges at the federal level.

On Thursday, prosecutors called three witnesses in an effort to show that Paxton and his allies have had a hand in local pretrial media coverage. They argue that coverage makes it impossible for them to get a fair trial in Collin County. The witnesses included a Dallas TV a reporter who recently conducted an interview with former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., in which Santorum described the case as a political vendetta against Paxton.

The prosecutors also argued Thursday that there should be two trials, with the first one focusing on the lesser charge that Paxton failed to register with the state securities board. The second trial would address the more serious allegations of securities fraud. That drew opposition from Paxton's team, which has already chafed at the amount of taxpayers resources being consumed by the case.

