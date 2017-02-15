Texas lawmakers will begin this session's abortion fights in earnest Wednesday during the first committee hearing on three abortion bills.

The Senate Committee of Health and Human Services begins meeting at 8:30 a.m. CST to discuss and hear public testimony on bills that would require the burial of fetal remains. Legislation would also require abortion providers to file fetal death certificates after the procedure.

The committee will also hear a bill outlawing what opponents call "dismemberment abortions" — second-trimester procedures that require surgical instruments to grasp and remove pieces of fetal tissue.

