The Trump administration has announced it will not challenge a national injunction that prohibits public schools from allowing transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. After the Obama administration issued guidelines urging states to enforce Title IX protections for transgender students, a federal judge responded to a lawsuit filed by more than 12 states by overturning that guidance. (The New York Times)
