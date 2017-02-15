Keith Maitland's feature-length documentary “Tower" combines archival footage with animation to share the untold stories of the witnesses, heroes and survivors of America’s first mass school shooting at the University of Texas in 1966. The Texas Tribune, in partnership with Independent Lens and KLRU, presents this special screening of the film.

Following the screening, stick around for an online discussion with the film’s director and producer, Keith Maitland and Megan Gilbride, respectively; John "Artly" Fox, a survivor of the UT shooting; and Dr. Joan Neuberger, professor at UT-Austin and historian of the UT shooting. Rodney Gibbs, chief product officer of The Texas Tribune, moderates the discussion.

Watch the film and discussion below or on Independent Lens.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin and KLRU have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.