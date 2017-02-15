As states and districts rush to implement policies that adhere to the Every Student Succeeds Act, scores of newly elected legislators are taking positions on education committees for the first time in their political careers. Twenty-five state legislatures have at least one new education committee chairperson, and 10 out of 51 state school chiefs have no classroom experience. (Education Week)

Start the conversation
Republish This Story

Find out how you can put this story on your website.

Like this story?

Become a member today and support our nonprofit newsroom.