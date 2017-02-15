A state committee comprised of lawmakers, educators, law enforcement officials, and other stakeholders has presented its final recommendations to institute a new drug education curriculum in Ohio schools. Noting the state’s increasingly widespread battle with prescription opioid abuse, the committee hopes its findings will be adopted as legal guidance for schools. (The Associated Press)

